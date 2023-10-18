GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Timothy Weah leaves Alidu Seidu stunned with cheeky skills in USA friendly

Published on: 18 October 2023
VIDEO: Timothy Weah leaves Alidu Seidu stunned with cheeky skills in USA friendly

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu was caught ball watching after USA winger embarrassed him with a lofty skill during the international friendly in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Weah dazzled as the Yankees trounced the Black Stars 4-0 on Wednesday morning, winning a penalty and provided an assist.

The son of Liberia president George Weah, Timothy served the assist for Folarin Balogun's goal.

Giovanni Reyna scored a brace to add to Christian Pulisic and Balogun's strikes as the Black Stars suffered back-to-back defeats in the international break.

The two games were preparatory matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which begins next month.

Seidu will join his team Clermont Foot from the United States as the Ligue 1 continues this weekend.

Watch video below:

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more