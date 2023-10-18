VIDEO: Timothy Weah leaves Alidu Seidu stunned with cheeky skills in USA friendly

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu was caught ball watching after USA winger embarrassed him with a lofty skill during the international friendly in Nashville, Tennessee.

Weah dazzled as the Yankees trounced the Black Stars 4-0 on Wednesday morning, winning a penalty and provided an assist.

The son of Liberia president George Weah, Timothy served the assist for Folarin Balogun's goal.

Giovanni Reyna scored a brace to add to Christian Pulisic and Balogun's strikes as the Black Stars suffered back-to-back defeats in the international break.

The two games were preparatory matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which begins next month.

Seidu will join his team Clermont Foot from the United States as the Ligue 1 continues this weekend.

Watch video below: