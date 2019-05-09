VIDEO: Tottenham fan President Akufo-Addo celebrates comeback win over Ajax in UCL

Ghana President Akufo-Addo was not left out of the UEFA Champions League drama last night after Tottenham staged sensational comeback to beat Ajax and reach the finals of the competition.

His Excellency Akufo-Addo has never hidden his admiration for the London club, and last night the President joined in the millions of fans of Tottenham to celebrate the victory.

Lucas Moura's second half hat-trick ensured Mauritio Pochetino's men sail through 3-3 on aggregate on the away goal rule.

Ajax had gone ahead through captain Mathijs De Ligt before Hakim Ziyech added a second on 35 minutes.

But the Brazilian Maura stole the show in the second half breaking the heart of Ajax fans with a final minute winner.

