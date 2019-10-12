VIDEO: Trabzonspor live-wire Caleb Ekuban inches closer to full fitness

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban is on the verge of making a return to the pitch after undergoing light indoor training.

Ekuban broke a bone in his left foot following a challenge by Fernándes during a training at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 25-year-old is expected to start sprinting work from next week after undergoing a light indoors the past week.

Prior to his, Ekuban was the side’s best player — scoring five goals in seven games

He joined the club on a permanent deal this summer from English Championship outfit Leeds United following a successful loan stint last term.

Watch the video below;

https://m.sabah.com.tr/webtv/spor/ekuban-sahalara-donmek-icin-gun-sayiyor