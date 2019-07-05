VIDEO: Tunisia train ahead of last 16 clash against Ghana

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia has started training head of their last 16 clash against Ghana on Monday.

The North African's arrived in Ismailia on Wednesday after their final group E game against Mauritania.

The team has been practicing for the big game against the Black Stars, who finished top of Group F.

Ghana have an incredible record against the Tunisians at the Nations Cup, having met seven times and won 6 drawing just one.

Influential player Wabhi Khazri is racing to be fit for the game on Monday.

Watch Video of Tunisia's training below: