Watch live streaming of the match as Ghana's U-23 team the Black Meteors take on hosts Egypt at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations on Monday night.

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has made two changes to the starting line-up against hosts Egypt at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations on Monday night.

The Black Meteors are chasing the victory that could help them reach the knock out stages of the competition and spur their qualification for the Olympics Games.

Watch the match below