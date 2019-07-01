VIDEO: Uganda 0-2 Egypt- 2019 Africa Cup of Nations highlights

Uganda have advanced into the next round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Group A rivals and tournament hosts Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.

The result sees the Pharaohs top the pool with a full haul of nine points and they advance into the last 16 to face a third-placed team from one of Groups C, D or E in Cairo next Saturday, July 6.

The Cranes finish in second place despite the defeat (thanks very much to a convincing win for DR Congo over Zimbabwe in the group’s other game) and will face the runners-up of Group C (likely to be either Senegal or Kenya) at the same venue on Friday, July 5.