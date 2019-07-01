GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Uganda 0-2 Egypt- 2019 Africa Cup of Nations highlights

Published on: 01 July 2019
Godfrey Walusimbi of Uganda challenged by Ayman Ashram of Egypt during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Uganda and Egypt at Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 30 June 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Uganda have advanced into the next round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Group A rivals and tournament hosts Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.

The result sees the Pharaohs top the pool with a full haul of nine points and they advance into the last 16 to face a third-placed team from one of Groups C, D or E in Cairo next Saturday, July 6.

The Cranes finish in second place despite the defeat (thanks very much to a convincing win for DR Congo over Zimbabwe in the group’s other game) and will face the runners-up of Group C (likely to be either Senegal or Kenya) at the same venue on Friday, July 5.

 

