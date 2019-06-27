VIDEO: Uganda 1-1 Zimbabwe- 2019 Africa Cup of Nations highlights

Knowledge Musona's incredible open-goal miss proved costly as a wasteful Zimbabwe were held to a 1-1 draw by Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Okwi pounced on a rebound to nudge Uganda ahead on 12 minutes in Cairo but Khama Billiat levelled for Zimbabwe with a glancing finish shortly before half-time.

Uganda edged closer towards qualification for the last 16 after moving onto four points in Group A, leaving Zimbabwe needing to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo in their final game to stand a chance of squeezing through.