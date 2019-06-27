GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Uganda 1-1 Zimbabwe- 2019 Africa Cup of Nations highlights

Published on: 27 June 2019
Khalid Aucho of Uganda challenged by Danny Phiri of Zimbabwe during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals match between Uganda and Zimbabwe at Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 26 June 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Knowledge Musona's incredible open-goal miss proved costly as a wasteful Zimbabwe were held to a 1-1 draw by Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Okwi pounced on a rebound to nudge Uganda ahead on 12 minutes in Cairo but Khama Billiat levelled for Zimbabwe with a glancing finish shortly before half-time.

Uganda edged closer towards qualification for the last 16 after moving onto four points in Group A, leaving Zimbabwe needing to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo in their final game to stand a chance of squeezing through.

 

