VIDEO: Using advanced metrics to analyse a Thomas Partey pass

There is no doubt that Thomas Partey has been outstanding this season, playing a key role in Arsenal's shock run to first place in the Premier League.

Arsenal are title contenders primarily due to the Ghanaian's form, with the Gunners going unbeaten in games in which the holding midfielder has appeared this season.

Arsenal's lone league defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, with Partey out due to injury. This demonstrates how important the Black Stars deputy captain is to Arsenal.

The video below emphasises his significance even more.