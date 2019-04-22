VIDEO: WAFA beat again Hearts of Oak again in Sogakope- Watch all the goals

Hearts of Oak's trip to Sogakope was enveloped with defeat again but this time the performance was better.

It was a 3-2 defeat on Easter Sunday in the Special Competition match day 6 fixture.

Jamal Haruna was put through on goal by a perfectly weighted pass from Daniel Lomotey and the midfielder dribbled the on-rushing Richmond Ayi.

Haruna connected into the roof from an acute angle with his weaker right foot.

On the hour mark, Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed led by example after scooping over goalkeeper Sabi Acquah to snatch a brilliant equalizer.

Before that, youngster Abdul Manaf Umar should have scored but his half volley on a pullout from the left was over the frame.

Umar had an earlier chance to score in the 25th minute but his connection was a skied effort.

After the break, Hearts of Oak looked better and dominant but could not create clear scoring opportunities.

Lomotey intercepted a pass from centre back Benjamin Agyare to Christopher Bonney. He scurried with the ball to set up a 1v1 with Ayi but the striker drilled it into the bottom corner.

Then the third goal to restore WAFA's two-goal cushion came on the 58th minute mark.

Centre Bortey Acquaye was left unmarked at the far post after the corner was whipped in from the left.

The centre back with a diving header powerfully headed into the twine in the 70th minute.

Ten minutes later Christopher Bonney converted a spot-kick to reduce the deficit.