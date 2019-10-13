VIDEO: WAFU chief commentator Benjamin Graham shows off football skills

Ghanaian commentator Benjamin Willie Graham showed his football skills ahead of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations final between Ghana and Senegal.

The fast-rising was successful in a toe-taps session which lasted for some 13 seconds.

Graham proved he lives the sport he has been commentating on for money.

The Ghana TV worker was contracted for the tournament- which was telecast live on ESPN-with another Ghanaian Henry Asante-Twum as his co-commentator.

Graham was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt as one of CAF's official commentators.