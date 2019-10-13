VIDEO: WAFU chief commentator Benjamin Graham shows off football skills

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 October 2019
Benjamin Willie-Graham

Ghanaian commentator Benjamin Willie Graham showed his football skills ahead of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations final between Ghana and Senegal. 

The fast-rising was successful in a toe-taps session which lasted for some 13 seconds.

Graham proved he lives the sport he has been commentating on for money.

The Ghana TV worker was contracted for the tournament- which was telecast live on ESPN-with another Ghanaian Henry Asante-Twum as his co-commentator.

Graham was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt as one of CAF's official commentators.

 

