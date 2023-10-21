VIDEO: Watch Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's first English Championship goal for Leicester City

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku demonstrated his scoring prowess netting his first goal of the season and playing a pivotal role in Leicester City's impressive 3-1 victory over Swansea City.

The match began with Swansea City taking the lead, as Matt Grimes found the net with a well-executed strike in the 20th minute.

However, Leicester City was quick to respond, with Jannik Vestergaard leveling the score in the 44th minute.

The highlight of the game came when Abdul Fatawu Issahaku unleashed a ferocious shot in the 63rd minute, propelling the ball into the back of the net and re-establishing Leicester City's lead.

Kelechi Iheanacho added to the tally with a goal in the 87th minute, sealing the well-deserved victory for The Foxes.

Issahaku, who hails from Ghana, has been showcasing exceptional form ever since his loan transfer to Leicester City from Sporting, a Portuguese club.

His striking performance in this game underscored his growing potential as a key player for the club.