VIDEO: Watch Abdul Mumin's first goal for Rayo Vallecano in La Liga stalemate

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin made a significant impact on Sunday as he scored his first goal for Rayo Vallecano, helping his team secure a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga.

Mumin, who played the full 90 minutes, showcased his prowess at the Estadio de Vallecas. The former Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back opened the scoring for his side in the 31st minute.

However, Spanish international Mikel Oyarzabal quickly restored parity for the visitors, and the first half ended in a 1-1 deadlock.

Mikel Oyarzabal continued to shine in the second half, securing a brace for Sociedad with a goal in the 66th minute. It seemed like the visitors might snatch a victory.

But the game held one last twist, as Bebé stepped up for the hosts, ensuring they earned a valuable point by grabbing the equalizer in added time.

Mumin, who joined Rayo Vallecano from Vitoria Guimaraes in September 2022, has made three appearances for the club this season, and his recent goal demonstrates his growing impact on the team.