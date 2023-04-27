GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Afriyie Acquah's first goal for Iraqi club Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya

Published on: 27 April 2023
Afriyie Acquah celebrating his goal.

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah scored his first goal for Iraqi side Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya on Tuesday, 25 April 2023, in a league match.

Acquah directed home a flicked-on header from a corner kick to double their lead in the 58th minute as they sealed a 2-0 win at Al Hudod.

Mohannad Abdulraheem opened the scoring for the visitors in the 44th minute at the Al-Shaab Stadium in Bagdad.

Acquah marked his debut for the Falcons in February this year and has gone on to be a stalwart.

 

