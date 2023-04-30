VIDEO: Watch Albert Adomah's winner for QPR against Stoke City

Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah has helped secure Queens Park Rangers (QPR) place in the Championship for next season with a crucial goal in their 1-0 victory over Stoke City.

Despite being in danger of relegation, QPR's win ensures they will remain in the second tier of English football for the upcoming season.

Adomah's goal came in the second half of the match, with Stoke City dominating possession but failing to capitalize on their opportunities. Adomah was able to slot in a rebound and put QPR ahead soon after the restart.

Although the Potters mounted sustained pressure on QPR in the second half, a resolute performance from their goalkeeper, Seny Dieng, ensured QPR's second successive win and just their third in 22 league games.