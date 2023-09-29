GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Alexander Djiku's spectacular volley for Fenerbahçe against Istanbul Basaksehir 

Published on: 29 September 2023
Ghana defender Alexander Djiku showcased his talent with a remarkable volley for Fenerbahçe against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish League. 

The Ghanaian wasted no time in making his mark, finding the back of the net as early as the fifth minute. His goal was a thing of beauty, as he executed a stunning volley following a corner kick.

This remarkable strike marked Djiku's first goal of the season, a memorable achievement in his seventh appearance for Fenerbahçe since joining from Strasbourg SC in the French Ligue 1.

 

 

Following his early goal, Djiku continued to impress throughout the game, earning a well-deserved rating of 8.1.

The Black Stars defender has quickly established himself as a key figure for Fenerbahçe SK, making six appearances and demonstrating his invaluable contributions to the team.

