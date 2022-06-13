VIDEO: Watch all 10 goals scored by Nigeria in Sao Tome and Principe thrashing

Nigeria recorded their biggest victory on Monday as they thrashed Sao Tome & Principe 10-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Morocco.

Following their failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup as they lost to Ghana, the Super Eagles turned their attention to AFCON qualifiers and have had a successful campaign thus far.

They came from behind to beat Sierra Leone at home before cruising past Sao Tome in their second match.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen scored four goals in the game, while FC Lorient attacker Terem Moffi also scored twice.

Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman scored his first goal for Nigeria and also provided an assist in the game, with Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis also registering his first Nigeria goal.

Midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo and winger Moses Simon found the net and assisted as well.

Captain Ahmed Musa, who came on as a substitute, grabbed two assists and scored to complete the one-sided victory for the African giants.

