VIDEO: Watch  ALL Mohammed Kudus'  20 goals for Ajax this season

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been in scintillating form this season for Dutch giants Ajax scoring 20 goals so far.

The 22-year-old has been the go-to man for the Dutch champions since the departure of forward Sebastien Haller to Dortmund last summer.

Kudus who joined Ajax two seasons ago from Nordsjaelland is enjoying his best season so far.

The Ghana international has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Ajax this season.

Kudus has scored 11 goals in the Eredivise, one in the KNVB Beker, four in the UEFA Champions League and one goal in the Europa League.

Watch the goals below: