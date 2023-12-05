GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Watch all of Mohammed Kudus' SIX goals for West Ham United

Published on: 05 December 2023
VIDEO: Watch all of Mohammed Kudus' SIX goals for West Ham United
Mohammed Kudus

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus been an incredible signing for West Ham United since joining the club last summer.

The ex-Ajax player has netted six goals for West Ham, swiftly earning the admiration of the fans. Kudus, who has found the back of the net in every competition he has participated in, marked his European debut with a brace in West Ham's victory over TSC Backa.

In the Premier League, he notched his first goal in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United and has since added two more to his tally, bringing his total to three.

Kudus joined West Ham in a deal  worth around £38m (€44.5m) including add-ons.

He has won numerous man of the match awards since joining the club.

The Ghana international scored one goal in the English League Cup, which came in a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the round of 16 stage.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more