Ghana star Mohammed Kudus been an incredible signing for West Ham United since joining the club last summer.

The ex-Ajax player has netted six goals for West Ham, swiftly earning the admiration of the fans. Kudus, who has found the back of the net in every competition he has participated in, marked his European debut with a brace in West Ham's victory over TSC Backa.

In the Premier League, he notched his first goal in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United and has since added two more to his tally, bringing his total to three.

Kudus joined West Ham in a deal worth around £38m (€44.5m) including add-ons.

He has won numerous man of the match awards since joining the club.

The Ghana international scored one goal in the English League Cup, which came in a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the round of 16 stage.