GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Watch all the goals as Hearts of Oak crushed WAFA 4-0 in Accra

Published on: 05 May 2019
VIDEO: Watch all the goals as Hearts of Oak crushed WAFA 4-0 in Accra
Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak proved they are a team on a surge with a 4-0 demolishing of WAFA SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians ended the first half leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Michelle Sarpong and Fatawu Mohammed.

Sarpong's opener on the half hour mark was sublime.

He was put through by Benjamin Afutu and the former Auroras captain planted it firmly into the net.

Just before the break, captain Mohammed- left unmarked inside the box- headed in a Christoper Bonney pull out from the right.

In the second half, Manaf Umar scored a worldie by calibrating a long range effort over everybody inside the WAFA box after goalkeeper Sabi Acquah made a poor clearance.

The ball dipped inside the net and left chasing Ibrahim Abukari with no chance to clear it out.

In stoppage, substitute Kofi Kodzi bullied two defenders to slot home the fourth goal.

 

 

Second goal

Third goal

Fourth goal

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations