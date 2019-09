Asante suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel in Monastir on Sunday evening.

The result ensured the Porcupine Warriors got bundled out of the CAF Champions League 3-2 on aggregate.

Kotoko were trailing 2-0 when Etoile du Sahel had a man sent off but they could not make the numerical advantage count and allowed the Star of Tunisia to score the important third goal.