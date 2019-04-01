VIDEO: Watch all the goals in WAFA's 3-1 win over Liberty Professionals

WAFA SC were in fine form to open their Special Competition account with a 3-1 win over Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Justice Amate's 13th gave us the lead before the half time whistle came in.

Liberty Professionals had individual brilliance, but were neutralized by coach Sadiq Abubakar's charges.

After the break, Kingsford Opoku struck the second in the 58th minute and debutant Andrews Ntim Manu scored after 78 minutes to seal the win.

Five minutes from time, Frederick Ansah Botchway go the consolation for the visitors.

Nineteen-year-old Manu of the home team was named Man of the Match.

Watch all the goals in WAFA's 3-1 win over Liberty Professionals: