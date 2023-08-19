VIDEO: Watch Antoine Semenyo's first goal of the season against Liverpool

Ghana forward Antoine was on target for AFC Bournemouth in their second game of the season against Liverpool in the 2023/24 Premier League.

The Cherries were off to a good start despite playing in front of the boisterous crowd of the Reds.

Semenyo who was making his first start of the campaign after enduring a difficult second half of last season got off to a good start shooting his team into the lead just three minutes into the game.

The 23-year-old completed a swift counterattack which resulted from a defensive blunder from Liverpool, smashing to the far corner with his weaker foot.

Bournemouth were, however, unable to hold on to the lead as Liverpool fought back to get the 2qualiser through Luiz Diaz who scored in the 17th minute.

Mohammed Salah scored Liverpool's second goal on the half-hour mark as the first half ended with Liverpool holding on to the advantage.

Despite a red card shown to MacAllister, Liverpool added one more as Diogo Jota scored his team's third goal to ensure a convincingly 3-1 victory.

Watch Antoine Semenyo's goal below