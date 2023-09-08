GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Antoine Semenyo's remarkable cameo which inspired Ghana to victory over CAR

Published on: 08 September 2023
Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo served Ghanaians with another outstanding performance on Thursday as he climbed off the bench to help Ghana clinch a crucial 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana fell at the beginning as they conceded a 25th-minute goal from the visitors momentarily dashing their hopes of qualifying but Mohammed Kudus scored a stunning free-kick before halftime to restore Ghana's hope as the Black Stars came stronger to dominate the game which took place at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, the decision-making of the players in the final third was unimpressive until Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo was introduced to the pitch to replace Inaki Williams on the 69th minute.

The 23-year-old made an instant impact covering wide spaces and making daring runs into the opponent's area.

He capped off the performance with a wonderful assist as he found Ernest Nuamah in the 88th minute who struck home the winner for Ghana.

Watch highlights of Semenyo's performance below

 

