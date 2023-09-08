VIDEO: Watch Antoine Semenyo's remarkable cameo which inspired Ghana to victory over CAR

Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo served Ghanaians with another outstanding performance on Thursday as he climbed off the bench to help Ghana clinch a crucial 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana fell at the beginning as they conceded a 25th-minute goal from the visitors momentarily dashing their hopes of qualifying but Mohammed Kudus scored a stunning free-kick before halftime to restore Ghana's hope as the Black Stars came stronger to dominate the game which took place at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, the decision-making of the players in the final third was unimpressive until Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo was introduced to the pitch to replace Inaki Williams on the 69th minute.

The 23-year-old made an instant impact covering wide spaces and making daring runs into the opponent's area.

He capped off the performance with a wonderful assist as he found Ernest Nuamah in the 88th minute who struck home the winner for Ghana.

