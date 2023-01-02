VIDEO: Watch Antoine Semenyo's strike against for Bristol City against Coventry

Ghana international forward Antoine Selorm Semenyo began the new year with a goal when Bristol City drew with Coventry City on the road in the English Championship on Sunday.

Semenyo scored for the first time in the Championship since September last year when he got the equaliser for Bristol as held Coventry to a 1-1 stalemate in the end.

His last goal came on September 14, 2022 when the Robins suffered a 3-2 defeat to Norwich City at the Carrow Road.

Coventry opened the scoring of the match at the CBS Arena after Jake Bidwell pounced a rebound to put the home side ahead in the 12th minute.

Semenyo scored to put the Robins on level terms after he brilliantly latched onto a loose ball to find the back of the net with aplomb with an assist from teenage midfielder Alex Scott.

The draw leaves Coventry at the 13th position on the league standings while Bristol find themselves at the 19th place with just three points above the relegation zone.

Watch video below: