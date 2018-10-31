VIDEO: Watch Asamoah Gyan sublimely scores first goal of the season

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan scored on his first goal of the season on his first start for Kayserispor this term in their 6-1 win over Pazarspor in the Turkish Cup fourth round.

Gyan opened the scoring on 14 minutes to set his side of course for the demotion exercise at home and also provided two assists.

However, his goal was cancelled out ten minutes by Tamer Arici to end the first half.

After the break, goals from Bilal Basacikoglu, Mert Ozyildirim and Ghana international Bernard Mensah gave Kayserispor a 4-1 lead.

Oleksandr Kucher and Silvestre Varela scored in the 72nd and 78th minutes to complete the rout.

Gyan was replaced after 75 minutes by 17-year-old Ahmet Kursat Kilic.

