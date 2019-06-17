VIDEO: Watch Asante Kotoko's penalty shootout victory over Hearts of Oak

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 June 2019
Kwame Bonsu with the ball.

Watch how Asante Kotoko eliminated rivals Hearts of Oak from the Tier I Special Competition with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead in the fifth minute through striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu.

He drilled home a low shot from inside the box after Naby Keita back-heeled a pass for him to smash home.

But Hearts of Oak kept fighting and pushing for the leveller and they were lucky to have won a penalty in injury time.

Christopher Bonney took the ball and perfectly shot home for the equalizer.

During penalty shootouts, both teams scored their first four kicks and for Hearts of Oak's fifth, Mohammed Alhassan struck it against the side post.

Then captain Amos Frimpong expertly scored his to send Kotoko through.

 

 

