GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

VIDEO: Watch Augustine Okrah sublime goal in Tanzanian Premier League derby

Published on: 23 October 2022
VIDEO: Watch Augustine Okrah sublime goal in Tanzanian Premier League derby
Augustine Okrah

Augustine Okrah scored in the Tanzanian Premier League derby on Sunday to help Yanga draw 1-1 with bitterest rivals Simba on Sunday.

The Ghana international opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a cool finish from inside the box after a hazy run from deep.

It was such a lovely threaded pass from Claotous Chota Chama.

Just before break, Simba raced into the game by snatching the equalizer.

 

Aziz Ki was fouled close to the box and he dusted himself to rifle in a free kick which flew past goalkeeper Aishi Manula.

 

Okrah picked up a booking for rough tackle later in the second half.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more