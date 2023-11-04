VIDEO: Watch Bernard Mensah's stunning goal for Al Tai against Al Feiha in the SPL

Former Ghana midfielder, Bernard Mensah scored a sensation goal to register his fifth of the Saudi Pro League as Al Tai threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Al Feiha on Friday night.

The red-hot midfielder curled home from outside the box as the host took a 3-1 first-half lead.

However, the visitors fought back in the second-half to leave the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium stadium with a point.

Al Feiha took an early lead through Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme but Al Tai responded six minutes later through Enzo Roco.

Rakan Al-Shamlan gave the host the lead three minutes later before Mensah extending the advantage five minutes later in a dramatic ten minute.

But Henry Onyekuru pulled one back after the hour mark before Zambian forward Fashion Sakala completed the comeback for Al Feiha.

Mensah moved to the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window after leaving Turkish club Kayserispor.

Watch video below: