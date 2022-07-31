Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 31 July 2022
VIDEO: Watch Bernard Tekpetey’s third goal of the season for Bulgarian champions Ludogorets

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey scored his third goal of the season to help Ludogorets maintain their unbeaten start to the Bulgarian Frist League on Friday.

Tekpetey scored in the first minute of Ludogorets' 5-0 win over Spartak Varna. Ludogorets now leads the league with 10 points after four games.

Tekpetey completed a brilliant attack with a close-range effort to give Ludogorets the lead. Then Thiago (brace), Neuciano Gusmao, and Rick added four more to secure three points.

