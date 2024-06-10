VIDEO: Watch Black Stars' final training session at Baba Yara ahead of the Central African Republic match

Ghana's Black Stars wrapped up their training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on an intensive note ahead of their clash against the Central African Republic.

Ghana will host the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Ahead of the match, Coach Otto Addo’s boys underwent their final preparations to sharpen themselves up for the big game.

All 26 players, including the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew, took part in the training session.

The team currently has no injury issues in camp, although Mohammed Salisu is still battling with a scar on his face.

The Black Stars will be hoping for another win after beating Mali 2-1 in Bamako on June 6.

A win for the Black Stars will see them take over as leaders in Group I of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Watch the Black Stars training session below