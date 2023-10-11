GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Black Stars first training in Charlotte ahead of Mexico and USA friendlies

Published on: 11 October 2023
The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session today at the Charlotte FC training ground ahead of the international friendly game against Mexico on Saturday October 14, 2023.

Ghana is set to face Mexico  at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following this match, they will compete against the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, are using these two friendly encounters as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Head coach Chris Hughton, alongside his technical team, oversaw the team's first training session on Tuesday, which saw 19 players in attendance.

The training took place at the Charlotte FC training facility on Tuesday evening, laying the foundation for the team's preparations leading up to their first game against Mexico.

Watch video below:

