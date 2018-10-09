VIDEO: Watch Black Stars train for the first time in Kumasi ahead of Sierra Leone clash

Nine players took part in the first Black Stars training session in Kumasi ahead of their back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The first batch of players arrived in the Garden City on Monday morning and led by captain Asamoah Gyan who was among some of the early players to join the camp.

England-based duo of Christian Atsu and Andy Yiadom were also part of the training supervised by coach Kwesi Appiah at the Baba Yara Stadium, the venue for Saturday's match.

Afriyie Aqcuah, Felix Annan of Asante Kotoko, Nicholas Opoku, Bernand Mensah, Richard Ofori and Levante attacker Emmanuel Boateng were the rest of the players present.

The team arrived on Monday morning and where they are lodged at the plush Golden Tulip hotel.

Watch the Black Stars training session at the Baba Yara Stadium: