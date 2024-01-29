GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Caleb Ekuban's acrobatic goal for Genoa in Serie A

Published on: 29 January 2024
Caleb Ekuban scored a beautiful goal for Genoa in Serie A.

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban played a pivotal role in Genoa's crucial 2-1 comeback victory over Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A.

After Sassuolo initially took the lead with a goal from Andrea Pinamonti in the 28th minute, Genoa responded with determination.

Albert GuÃ°mundsson equalised for Genoa with a converted penalty, setting the stage for Ekuban's late heroics. The Ghanaian striker scored the decisive goal, securing Genoa's first away win in nine matches.

This victory marked Sassuolo's first loss against Genoa since January 2020 and extended their winless streak at home to six games.

Genoa now sit in the 13th position on the Serie A table with 29 points after 17 games.

Ekuban's late goal, his first in the ongoing league after 12 games, adds to Genoa's momentum, and he aims to contribute more goals as the season unfolds.

Watch 

 

