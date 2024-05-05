VIDEO: Watch Caleb Ekuban's impressive goal in Genoa's thrilling 3-3 draw against AC Milan

Former Ghanaian international Caleb Ansah Ekuban showcased his goal-scoring prowess once again as he found the back of the net for Genoa in their thrilling 3-3 draw against AC Milan in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The former Trabzonspor attacker played a vital role for Genoa, lasting 87 minutes on the field and contributing significantly to his team's performance.

Genoa opened the scoring early in the game through Mateo Retegui's penalty in the fifth minute. Despite AC Milan's equalizer by Alessandro Florenzi just before halftime, Ekuban regained Genoa's lead with a towering header three minutes into the second half.

Although AC Milan fought back to take the lead through Matteo Gabbia and Olivier Giroud, Genoa managed to salvage a point with an own goal by Malick Thiaw, resulting in a 3-3 draw.

Ekuban's goal adds to his tally of four goals and two assists in 26 Serie A appearances this season.

With this result, Genoa currently sits in 12th place in the Serie A standings with 43 points after 33 matches.

Ekuban's impressive performance continues to be a highlight for Genoa as they aim to finish the season on a positive note in the Serie A.

Watch video of Caleb Ekuban's goal below