VIDEO: Watch Charles Boateng's FOUR goals for Richmond Kickers in their US Open Cup win

On-loan Charles Boateng scored four goals for USL One side Richmond Kickers in their 6-1 win over Virginia United at City Stadium on Tuesday night at 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The WAFA SC-owned player broke the deadlock in the 17th minute through Charles Boateng.

Mutaya Mwape controlled the ball in the midfield and found Eli Lockaby making a run up the right flank. Lockaby ran onto the ball as he cut inside towards goal.

The VCU product whipped in a quick cross for Boateng in front of goal and he made no mistake finding the back of the net.

Charles Boateng picked up a brace just five minutes later. This time Joe Gallardo set up a corner kick, that he played short for Greg Boehme.

He quickly played it back for Gallardo, who sent in a cross that hit off Boateng at the top the United six yard box and in for his second of the night.

Charles Boateng came up with his hat trick in the 55th minute. Greg Boehme forced a turnover that fell to the feet of Justin Grove. A slight touch put the ball into the path of Boateng making a run towards goal.

The Ghanian let a shot go from 30 yards out an over a diving Medrano.

Luke Pavone set up Boateng for a fourth goal in the 75th minute. Pavone started his run from the midfield line, out pacing two defenders.

He slid to get the pass off for Boateng, playing the ball to the near post and in for the sixth goal of the night for Richmond.