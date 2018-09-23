VIDEO: Watch defender Andy Yiadom's debut goal for Reading in win over Hull City

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom opened his scoring account for Reading who claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Hull City in the English Championship on Saturday.

Yiadom wrapped up the three points in the 81st minute after Sam Baldock and then Jón Daði Böðvarsson had given Reading a 2-0 lead.

The 26-year-old swivelling in the Hull area to slot in his first goal for the club.

He also registered an assist as he teeing up Böðvarsson for the second.

He has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Reading this season.

Below is the video of Yiadom's goal and assist