VIDEO: Watch Ernest Nuamah's incredible goal for Ghana against Liberia 

Lyon star Ernest Nuamah scored for the second game in the row for the Black Stars in the international friendly against Liberia.

The Black Stars eased past Liberia 3-1 in the friendly game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday. The game served as part of preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

Nuamah who scored the winning goal for the Black Stars against Central Africa Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier got on the scoresheet once again.

Nuamah showcased his skill and composure as he controlled a pass from Nicholas Opoku expertly and slotted it past the Liberian goalkeeper, sending the ball through the goalkeeper's legs. This marked his second consecutive game with a goal for Ghana.

The 19-year-old is gradually cementing his place in the Black Stars with his impressive performances since joining the team.

Watch the game goal below: