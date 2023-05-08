VIDEO: Watch Ernest Nuamah's sensational goal for FC Nordsjaelland against Copenhagen

Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Nuamah produced a moment of brilliance to steal a late winner for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Liga clash against giants FC Copenhagen.

The supremely talented 19-year-old danced his way through a sea of defenders to extend Nordsjaelland's lead in the 3-2 victory over the former champions.

The win sends Nordsjaelland back to the top league in the play-offs.

Nordsjaelland started brightly after Martin Fresse opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Daniel Svensson doubled the lead after the break.

Copenhagen pulled one back through an own goal from Kian Hansen in the 71st minute.

But Nuamah restored the two-goal lead with two minutes remaining before Diogo Goncalves reduced the deficit late in injury time.

Nuamah, a target of French giants Olympique Marseille, has now scored ten goals in the Danish Super Liga this season.

Watch video below: