VIDEO: Watch Ernest Poku score hat-trick in Jong AZ Alkmaar's dominant win over FC Dordrecht

Dutch-born Ghanaian sensation Ernest Poku stole the show as Jong AZ Alkmaar secured an emphatic 5-1 victory against FC Dordrecht in the Eerste Divisie.

The young forward's remarkable performance included a spectacular hat-trick that showcased his skill and clinical finishing.

The match kicked off with FC Dordrecht struggling to contain AZ's attacking prowess. In the 7th minute, Jayden Addai's well-placed pass found Ernest Poku, who confidently slotted the ball into the net, giving Jong AZ an early 1-0 lead.

Jong AZ continued to dominate, doubling their advantage in the 18th minute. Van Bommel capitalized on ample space, delivering a precise shot into the short corner to make it 2-0.

Not slowing down, Jong AZ extended their lead just before halftime. Meerdink unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box, hitting the back of the net and making it 3-0.

The second half witnessed another quick goal for Jong AZ. Wouter Goes's clever pass granted Poku space, and he capitalized by calmly scoring, making it 4-0.

FC Dordrecht managed to pull one back through Shiloh 't Zand, reducing the deficit to 4-1.

In the 71st minute, Ernest Poku completed his exceptional hat-trick, converting a cross from Meerdink to seal a resounding 5-1 victory for Jong AZ Alkmaar.

Poku's outstanding performance is sure to capture the attention of football enthusiasts, and his hat-trick will be remembered as a remarkable highlight in Jong AZ's commanding win over FC Dordrecht.

Watch the video of the highlights below