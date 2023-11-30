VIDEO: Watch Fatawu Issahaku’s goal for Leicester City in draw against Sheffield Wednesday

Leicester City's Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, scored a crucial goal for his team in their 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in the English Championship.

The 23-year-old connected with Stephy Mavididi's cross to open the scoring for Leicester City, giving them a 1-0 lead.

However, Jeff Hendrick's late equalizer for Sheffield Wednesday meant that the match ended in a stalemate.

Despite the draw, Issahaku's performance was impressive, showcasing his skill and attacking prowess.

Since joining Leicester City in the summer, Issahaku has become a key member of the squad, featuring in 14 matches and scoring twice.

His pace and agility have caused problems for opposing teams, and he continues to be an important asset for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Leicester City remain in the hunt for promotion to the English Premier League, and Issahaku's contributions will be vital in their quest for glory.

🚨🇬🇭 GOAL! Fatawu Issahaku scores for Leicester City pic.twitter.com/9FSUFyWbcp — Football View (@FootballViewYT) November 29, 2023

The young winger's development is also a positive sign for Ghana's national team, as he gains valuable experience playing in one of Europe's top leagues.