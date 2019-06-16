VIDEO: Watch Fatawu Safiu opener as Asante Kotoko oust Hearts of Oak in Special Competition

Abdul Fatawu Safiu put Asante Kotoko on the board in the fifth minute as his side beat rivals Hearts of Oak on penalties to reach the final of the Tier I Special Competition.

The striker scurried to powerful strike the ball inside the ball after a nice backheel pass from Naby Keita.

Safiu spent days with the Ghana squad in Dubai where the team is preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hearts equalized at the death to make it 1-1 but missed one of their five penalties as Amos Frimpong converted the fifth spot-kick.