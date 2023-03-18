VIDEO: Watch FC Samartex 4000-seater capacity stadium made of wood 

Ghana Premier League FC Samartex have constructed one of the nicest venues in the country.

Samartex which is owned by a wood manufacturing company, constructed the 4000 capacity stadium with wooden materials.

The venue called the Nsenkyire Sports Arena has become a fortress as visiting opponents struggle to get a point when they visit.

Samartex are yet to lose a game in their last five home meetings in the Ghana Premier League.

The Samareboi- based club host Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in their next Premier League game on Saturday March 18.

The first meeting ended in a win for Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on match week five with Samartex losing 2-1.

Samartex is placed ninth on the league table with 30 points after match week 21.