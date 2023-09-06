VIDEO: Watch 'filthy' skill from Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in Southampton training 

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana showed his immense potential and skill with a fantastic move at training in a video posted by his club Southampton.

The youngster joined Southampton last season from French side Stade Rennais in a deal worth 25 million euros.

The pacy winger failed to establish himself for the Saints before regulation struck last season in the Premier League.

The Ghana international has recovered from injury but is yet to feature for Southampton in the English Championship this campaign.

In a video posted on the club's social media handles, the 21-year-old came up with a beautiful turn and finish to indicate his readiness when the league resumes after the international break.

Kamaldeen Sulemana is currently with the Ghana national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic on Semptember 7 in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.