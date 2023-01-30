GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

VIDEO: Watch forward Andy Kumi's excellent goal against Asante Kotoko

Published on: 30 January 2023
VIDEO: Watch forward Andy Kumi's excellent goal against Asante Kotoko

Kotoku Royals were humiliated by Kotoko, who defeated them 5-1 in the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

Former Kotoko striker Andy Kumi scored the visitors' consolation goal with an excellent finish from a difficult angle.

Kumi evaded the offside trap and dinked the ball over the onrushing Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare.

The 23-year-old did not celebrate his goal as a sign of respect for Kiotoko where he spent a season.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more