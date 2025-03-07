VIDEO: Watch Ghana defender Alexander Djiku’s goal in Fenerbahce’s home defeat to Rangers

Ghana international Alexander Djiku scored a beautiful goal for Fenerbahce in their Europe League home defeat to Rangers on Thursday night.

Djiku made a substitute appearance when his outfit succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to the Scottish outfit in the first leg of the Round 16 clash.

The Black Stars defender was called up to replace Caglar Soyuncu in the 16th-minute mark following an injury setback.

The former Strasbourg captain made an immediate impact in the match, scoring from a tight angle in the 30th minute to level the score for the host.

His goal cancelled out a strike from Cyriel Dessers in the 7th minute, which had given Rangers the lead very early in the contest.

Before the break, Vaclav Cerny found the net to send Rangers into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Although the visitors will have two goals disallowed, the team pressed for a third goal which came in the 81st minute. It was Vaclav Cerny who scored again to complete a sensational brace to seal an important 3-1 win for Rangers.

Djiku has been outstanding for Fenerbahce under seasoned managed Jose Mourinho, making 30 appearances and scoring one goal across competitions.