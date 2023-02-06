VIDEO: Watch Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo's thumping header in Celta Vigo's win over Real Betis

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo was on target as Celta Vigo beat Real Betis 4-3 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The Black Stars defender scored his second goal of the season in the seven goal thriller.

Jurgen Strand Larsen opened the scoring for Celta Vigo with a first time volley from a cross by Charles Perez in the sixth minute.

The lead lasted barely three minutes as Juanmi equalized for Real Betis.

Sergio Canales increased the lead for the home side in the 23rd minute with a fine finish.

Gabriel Viega scored a brace in both halves to put Celta Vigo in the lead as they got both the equalizer in the 42nd minute and the lead in the 56th minute.

Joseph Aidoo scored from a header in the 69th minute to give Celta Vigo a 4-2 lead against Real Betis.

Real Betis were awarded a penalty which was converted by Nabil Fekir as the game ended 4-3 in favor of Celta Vigo.

Joseph Aidoo has made 20 appearances in the La Liga for Celta Vigo this season scoring two goals.

Watch video below: