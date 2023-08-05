VIDEO: Watch Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's brace as FC Zurich beat FC Lugano

Ghana attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh showed a great performance in FC Zurich's win over FC Lugano on Saturday in the Swiss Super League.

On Saturday, Zurich welcomed FC Lugano at the Letzigrund Stadion in an interesting encounter on match day three of the competition.

After a goalless first half, the home side strived to get the opener having drawn their previous game. However, they had to wait until the 68th minute to break the deadlock. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh opened the scoring to ease the pressure on his team.

Despite picking up a yellow card in the 71st minute, the former Hearts of Oak striker scored again five minutes after to ensure his team kept the game under control.

FC Lugano tried hard to at least pull one back but futility was the outcome as Jonathan Okita added the third goal to secure a resounding 3-0 victory for FC Zurich who now lead the table with seven points.

Barnieh joined the team from Hearts of Oak in the January transfer window and struggled to find his feet having seen fewer minutes with the senior side. However, the Black Meteors captain proved his worth with outstanding performances in pre-season which has seen him break into the first team.

His two goals are expected to further boost his confidence as he hopes to establish himself in the first team while aiming for a return to the Black Stars.

Watch video of Barnieh's goals below