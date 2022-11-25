VIDEO: Watch Ghana forward Inaki Williams incredible chance against Portugal after tricking goalkeeper

Ghana forward Inaki Williams could have scored one of the bizarre goals in World Cup history against Portugal on Thursday at the Stadium 974.

The Atletico Bilbao forward fluffed a big chance in the closing minutes of the game and failed level it up for Ghana as they lost 3-2 against Portugal.

Diogo Costa had the ball in his hands, but in an effort to stall, he dropped it before clearing.

The Portugal goalie was unaware that Iaki Williams was patiently waiting behind him with all of his might.

The Ghana forward ripped, seized the ball from him as soon as it touched the ground, and in his haste to score, he stumbled while trying to score, giving Portugal's defenders time to prevent one of the World Cup's most absurd goals.