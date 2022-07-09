VIDEO: Watch Ghana target Kwadwo Duah's powerful strike for Nurnberg against Arsenal

English-born Ghanaian Kwadwo Duah netted his debut goal for FC Nurnberg in their pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

The Ghana target scored with a powerful striker to give the German Bundesliga II side a two goal lead on the half hour mark.

However, Arsenal recovered to beat FC Nurnberg 5-3, in a game that had two own goals.

Johan Geis opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Switzerland youth international Ghanaian Kwadwo Duah made it two four minutes later.

However, two quick second half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Al Neny saw Arsenal pull parity.

Own goals from Christopher Schindler and Tim Handwerker gave Arsenal a two goal cushion before Lukas Schleimer pulled one back.

There was enough time for Gabriel Jesus to complete his brace.

Watch video below: