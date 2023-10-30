GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Watch Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil's third goal of the season for Genk against  Kortrijk 

Published on: 30 October 2023
VIDEO: Watch Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil's third goal of the season for Genk against  Kortrijk 

 

The Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil inspired Genk to a second-half masterclass as they scored all three goals in the second half to continue their fine run of form.

After a barren first-half, Nigerian forward Toluwalase Arokodare opened the scoring in the 55th minute before Paintsil doubled the lead 12 minutes later.

Daniel Munoz sealed the win with 12 minutes remaining at the Guldensporenstadion.

The victory lifts Genk to fifth place on the table, seven points behind Union Saint-Gilloise.

Paintsil has scored three goals and provided three assists in 12 league games this season, continuing where he left off in the last campaign.

Watch the goal below:

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more